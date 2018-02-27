

The Canadian Press





An Australian man has been charged with exploiting a nine-year-old Canadian girl online.

Police in Sydney, Australia, say they began investigating in November 2017 thanks to a tip from the RCMP.

Police allege the man had been communicating online with a woman in Canada, engaging in "sexually explicit conversations" about her nine-year-old daughter.

They allege the man requested photos of the girl and engaged in an "explicit video call" with her.

They say a 42-year-old man from a suburb of Sydney was arrested earlier this month, and was scheduled to appear in court today.

Australian police did not say whether the girl's mother was facing any charges in Canada, and RCMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.