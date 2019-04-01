

The Canadian Press





REGINA - The aunt of a woman who died after falling down a hotel laundry chute says a report critical of the investigation raises questions about how Regina police have reviewed other sudden deaths.

Delores Stevenson also says she believes assumptions were made about her niece because she was an Indigenous woman.

Nadine Machiskinic was found severely injured in the laundry room of Regina's Delta hotel in 2015 and died in hospital.

Police said evidence did not point to someone being criminally responsible for her death.

The force recently released an RCMP review of the investigation.

The report said the investigation did not meet professional standards, and it made 14 recommendations to improve how officers deal with similar cases.