ATV falls through Halifax-area lake, killing driver
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 1, 2019 12:36PM EST
HALIFAX -- Police say a 25-year-old man has died after his ATV fell through the ice covering a Halifax-area lake early New Year's Day.
RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says officers responded to a missing person report just after 1 a.m.
She says the man's family said they were concerned he may have fallen through the ice because he didn't return from four-wheeling on Lake Charlotte.
Clarke says the man, who was from Musquodoboit Harbour, was found by firefighters four hours later in a patch of open water on the lake, with the ATV located nearby.
Firefighters tried to revive him, but he died after being taken to hospital.
Clarke says the circumstances that led to his death remain under investigation.
