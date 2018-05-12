

CTVNews.ca Staff





A convicted attempted murderer who provoked a political controversy earlier this year after he was photographed with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau during a government trip to India faces new charges.

According to court records, Jaspal Atwal from Surrey, B.C. was charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm in connection with an alleged incident on April 23.

Few other details of the alleged incident are available.

Sources tell CTV Vancouver that the man charged is the same man who appeared in the photograph with the prime minister’s wife.

Atwal was convicted in 1986 of trying to kill an Indian cabinet minister who was visiting B.C. for a wedding. He was later charged, but not convicted, for an attack in 1985 on former Liberal cabinet minister and B.C. premier Ujjal Dosanjh.

In February, Atwal was photographed in Mumbai with officials from Canada’s delegation, including Gregoire Trudeau. Atwal was also invited to a second event at the Canadian High Commissioner to India’s residence in Delhi, but his invitation was later rescinded.

Atwal apologized in March “for any embarrassment” he caused to the country in the scandal. He said he had “nothing but regret and remorse” for his criminal behavior and deserved the punishment he received.

As for attending the events in India, Atwal said he didn’t think it would be a problem.

Atwal’s invitation raised questions about security protocols exercised by the Prime Minister’s Office. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's national security adviser Daniel Jean, who briefed reporters on the Atwal incident, suggested at the time that rogue elements of the Indian government may have attempted to damage Trudeau’s diplomatic trip.

Jean walked back those comments last month in a highly anticipated public testimony at the House Public Safety and National Security Committee. He denied placing specific blame on the Indian government but said “co-ordinated misinformation” was being disseminated by private citizens or potentially members of the Indian government acting without authority.

Jean added that Atwal was not believed to pose a security risk. Instead, he was seen as a possible “controversy that could erupt.”

Atwal is expected to appear in court to face the new charges on May 24.

With files from CTV Vancouver and The Canadian Press