HALIFAX -- Experts say this summer is on track to become one of the hottest on record in Atlantic Canada, as stifling heat and humidity levels persist from coast-to-coast.

Rolf Campbell, a weather historian who has gathered over a hundred years' worth of raw statistics from Environment Canada, says cities in all four Atlantic provinces had both higher average temperatures and maximum temperatures in July than in previous years, and most are holding long-running streaks of consecutive days with lots of humidity and soaring temperatures.

Halifax has had over two straight weeks of days with a maximum temperature of 25 degrees -- shattering the previous record set in 1876 -- and Campbell says more records are bound to be set as the hot, muggy summer continues.

Environment Canada climatologist David Phillips says between July 1 and August 5, Halifax has had 28 days where the temperature has been hotter than 25 degrees -- double the average number of days over the past 30 years.

Phillips says the oppressive heat has stricken most of Canada and heat warnings were issued for nearly every province on Monday.

He says the heat wave is coming from air flowing in from a high-pressure system over Bermuda and is expected to persist until the end of August.