

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





People are stocking up on supplies ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s expected arrival in the Maritimes on Saturday with officials warning of the potential for high winds and flooding.

“We are going to get uprooted trees, we are going to get broken trees, flooding, of course,” Bob Robichaud of the Canadian Hurricane Centre told reporters on Friday.

“When we get rainfall amounts that exceed 20 millimetres per hour -- which is very possible with this, almost likely, that overwhelms many systems -- and you tend to get flash flooding,” he said, explaining that the centre of the storm is expected to hit Halifax.

Although the former Category 5 storm, which killed 43 people in the Bahamas and caused significant damage in the U.S. eastern coast earlier this week, has been downgraded to a Category 1 powerful winds are could reach speeds between 90 km/h and 120 km/h and hurricane warnings have been issued throughout Nova Scotia. Waves could reach as high as 12 metres when the storm hits the region.

By Saturday morning, Dorian was about 500 kilometres southwest of Halifax, with some gusts already exceeding 90 km/h in parts of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Wind and rainfall warnings are in effect for parts of New Brunswick. Meanwhile, in Prince Edward Island there’s a tropical storm warning and various wind and tropical storm warnings for areas of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Environment Canada has also issued storm surge warnings for the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.

Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips told CTV News Channel on Saturday that, typically, when hurricanes reach Canada, “they begin to downgrade, but this one is staying alive and not slowing down as much.”

Halifax’s chief of emergency management warned people on the coast to abandon their homes and head to government emergency shelters set up across the province.

“We're asking them now to self-evacuate," Erica Fleck said. On Friday, provincial and municipal governments activated emergency plans, including cancelling some public services.

Halifax mayor and council may consider a state of local emergency based on updated storm projections, Fleck said. This is the same day, the city is expected to shut down transit and ferry service.

Power outages are also expected. Across the Maritimes, people have begun stockpiling supplies such as propane, gasoline, and groceries.

Fummi and Akin Odeniti told CTV News Atlantic that “it's more or less like panic buying. You know, you don't know what the hurricane is going to look like."

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs told The Canadian Press, "as with past emergency situations we are asking all New Brunswickers to be prepared and to heed the advice of safety officials.

"We should pick up extra water and non-perishable food items. Make sure you have fresh batteries for your flashlights and radios and make sure your cars are full of fuel."

On Saturday morning, CTV News’ Vanessa Lee reported that flights in and out of the airports were being cancelled.

Halifax Water said emergency operations will be open 24 hours a day during the storm.

"Just be ready for a storm that might knock out water service or wastewater, stormwater service for up to 72 hours," James Campbell of Halifax Water told CTV News Atlantic. "We don't anticipate there will be a loss of water service, but folks should always be prepared for that eventuality."

Businesses located on the shore have been closing up shop. Along the coast, Port of Halifax spokesman Lane Farguson told CTV News Atlantic they’re making sure there would be calling cruise vessels into Halifax.

Cargo ships had arrived earlier on Friday to offload to avoid the storm.

With files from The Canadian Press