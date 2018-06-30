At least one man dead in daylight shooting in downtown Toronto
At least one man has died after gunfire broke out in broad daylight Saturday in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district.
Toronto Police said three people sustained “very serious” injuries in the shooting on the corner of Queen Street West and Peter Street, an area filled with bars, shops and restaurants.
One man was pronounced dead in hospital, police confirmed in a tweet. He has not been identified.
Police say multiple shots were heard and people ran from the area. Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene and may have left in a white car or black SUV, police said.
Police say the homicide squad has taken over the investigation.
