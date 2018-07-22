At least 9 injured after shooting in busy Toronto neighbourhood
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, July 22, 2018 10:47PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 22, 2018 11:26PM EDT
At least nine people have been shot after gunfire rang out in a busy Toronto neighbourhood on Sunday night.
Toronto police have also told CP24 that it appears the shooter is dead.
Police, paramedics and firefighters have converged on the scene in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues, in Toronto’s east end. The extent of the shooting victims' injuries was not immediately clear.
Developing story…
