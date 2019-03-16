

The Canadian Press





CALEDON, Ont. -- Provincial police say at least 85 homes have been evacuated due to flooding in Caledon, Ont.

Town officials say ice jams have caused the Humber River to flood in the community of Bolton, and several roads have been closed as a result.

They say crews are working to clear the ice jams so the water can flow properly.

Officials say it will take time for them to get a sense of the scope of the damage.

They say a temporary evacuation centre has been set up at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness to help displaced residents.

It's unclear when residents will be able to return to their homes.