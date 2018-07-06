

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec health officials say at least 50 people are now believed to have died from heat-related complications.

A spokeswoman for Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois confirmed the latest figures today as parts of Central and Eastern Canada enveloped in heat are getting a respite with cooler temperatures.

Environment Canada lifted heat warnings for the regions, including Quebec, for the next several days.

While the stifling weather also blanketed Ontario and parts of Atlantic Canada, no deaths have been reported elsewhere, in part because various jurisdictions have different ways of gathering data on heat-related fatalities.

While hot weather is expected to remain in Quebec next week, Serge Mainville of Environment Canada says it will be a dry heat.

Montreal-area paramedics aren't expecting a big drop-off in calls today despite the more bearable conditions.

Stefan Overhoff, chief operating officer at Urgences-sante ambulance service, says people who've endured the heat for several days could still be susceptible to health problems.

The service, which covers Montreal and nearby Laval, experienced a sharp increase in the number of calls over the last week.