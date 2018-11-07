

CTVNews.ca Staff





At 110 years old, Robert Wiener of Montreal is the oldest man in Canada but he really doesn’t see what all the fuss is about.

“If I won a Nobel Prize, I would understand. I’m just an old man. If people take care of themselves and they have the right genes, they grow old,” he told CTV Montreal.

Although he says he eats well and bikes for half an hour every day, he attributes his longevity to his genes. His brother lived to be 109.

The lifelong Montreal resident is one of only five other supercentenarians — people older than 110 years old — in the whole country. The rest are women.

Wiener, the youngest of seven children, grew up playing sports and hockey on the streets of Outremont, a borough of Montreal. Back then, kids regularly had to stop their game and get out of the road — but it wouldn’t be because of cars.

“When the horse-drawn carriage started coming along, it had bells to get out of the way,” he said. “It would drive by and we would get back on.”

He graduated top of class in McGill University’s dentistry program and went on to teach there for 25 years. He also founded the first dentistry clinic at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal.

Despite all he’s achieved during his 110 years on Earth, Wiener says his greatest accomplishment is his 72-year marriage to his late wife, Ella.

The two met as teens on a beach in Val-Morin, Que, 90 km north of Montreal, while he was in university and she was in Grade 11.

“I wore my McGill hockey sweater, my red sweater, so she would know that I wasn’t just off the street,” he said.

Among several photos of his family hanging in Weiner’s bedroom, hang two photos of the love of Wiener’s life.