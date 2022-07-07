Assembly of First Nations chiefs vote for financial audit at its annual gathering
Assembly of First Nations chiefs vote for financial audit at its annual gathering
Delegates at the Assembly of First Nations have agreed to a forensic review of its finances dating back at least a decade in a resolution that says a serious problem exists within the assembly that is causing "reputational harm."
It comes after National Chief RoseAnne Archibald claimed she was suspended last month for trying to investigate corruption within the organization.
The executive committee said Archibald was suspended while an investigation into four complaints against her by her staff is conducted.
Chiefs voted to reinstate her on Tuesday and a vote of non-confidence in Archibald's leadership was withdrawn from the assembly without a vote on Wednesday.
Before Thursday's approval of the audit, some chiefs voiced concerns about the cost of the financial review, while others called it a necessary process to "establish truth."
Chief Lance Haymond of Kebaowek First Nation in Quebec was the seconder on the resolution. He said the time has come for a new governance model for the assembly to connect with its people.
"It's great that you know we've used this model for 40 years, but it's broken. Let's do the work. Let's get the answers that the chiefs are asking for, and let's work towards a more renewed and better AFN that really responds to the realities that we have to live today."
The resolution also calls for the national chief and the AFN executive committee to come together to heal their relationships, take part in the human resources investigation to resolve the staff complaints and stop talking to the media until the probe is complete.
Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis told delegates that the audit and other measures approved in the resolution will allow for a process that provides proof.
"When you make accusations about corruption, gender bias, you know, nepotism and all these, you're levelling that accusation against us because we are the assembly and that is something that needs to be very clear."
Following the vote, Serpent River First Nation Chief Brent Bisaillon approached the microphone and voiced his disappointment
"with the actions of the assembly" and announced he would be leaving the meeting early.
"This is not leadership. This is not what our people expect of us as leaders," he said.
"Our youth have called out this assembly for inaction, and the last few days have been mired in drama and ego."
Bisaillon said his nation would be suspending its participation in the remainder of the assembly in "these times of uncertainty, distractions and lack of leadership within the AFN."
Rosalie LaBillois, AFN's youth council co-chair, said Wednesday that politics and disagreements around leadership at the gathering have got in the way of Indigenous topics that matter most.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2022.
Assembly of First Nations votes in favour of Emergency Resolution #01. It directs Chiefs Committee on Charter Renewal to make recommendations regarding scope of a forensic audit going back at least ten years. 75% in favour. Amendments removed word ‘corruption’. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/O3IA3QnveW— Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) July 7, 2022
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
BREAKING | James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' has died at age 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of 'The Godfather' and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper 'Brian's Song' and the casino boss in 'Las Vegas,' has died. He was 82.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action
With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.
Assembly of First Nations chiefs vote for financial audit at its annual gathering
Delegates at the Assembly of First Nations agreed to a forensic review of its finances dating back at least a decade in a resolution that says a serious problem exists within the assembly that is causing 'reputational harm.'
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Six ways to tell if your child is addicted to video games
As the pandemic keeps people indoors, children and youth are turning to video games at an alarming rate. Sometimes with grave consequences. W5 investigates how much is too much?
Prescription drug side-effects: How they're vastly under-reported and one man's tragic, cautionary tale
An Ontario man shares his horrifying story of murder as W5 investigates the widespread under-reporting of serious side-effects from prescription drugs.
Families falsely accused of child abuse call for mandatory medical second opinions
Families across the country tell W5 they were falsely accused of child abuse after bringing their sick or injured child to the hospital. Some parents are calling for mandatory medical second opinions when it comes to cases flagged in hospitals.
Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis
Former Deputy Leader of the Conservatives Lisa Raitt shares the pain behind her husband's devastating diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's and the story of their enduring love, in a candid and revealing interview with CTV W5.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime.
Did politics muzzle a doctor who spoke out about the Ontario government's COVID-19 response?
CTV W5's latest investigation: For a year, Dr. Brooks Fallis ran the Critical Care unit at a Brampton Hospital. He openly criticized Premier Ford’s COVID-19 response and was warned by his bosses there could be consequences.
Exclusive: Doctors tell W5 why they spoke out during the pandemic
For the past two years, a number of doctors across Canada have advocated for their patients and questioned the role of politics in the handling of COVID-19. To explore the issues, W5 convened a group of seven physicians from across the country.
W5 Investigates | Canadian doctors decide whether Indigenous women are fit to be mothers
W5 investigates Canadian doctors performing the irreversible procedure of forced sterilizations on Indigenous women.
Toronto
-
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
-
Toronto eyeing new plan to ban cats from going outdoors unless on leash
Toronto city council passed a motion Wednesday that could see cats banned from roaming freely outdoors.
-
Woman taken to hospital after another apparent random attack at Toronto transit station
Police are investigating after a woman was knocked unconscious following an apparent random attack at a Toronto transit station.
Ottawa
-
'It just made everything worse': Mother takes Sun Life to court over revoked benefits
An Ottawa woman is suiing Sun Life, claiming she's entitled to long-term disability due to her depression and general anxiety disorder that don't allow her to work.
-
Banff Avenue shooting victim dies in hospital
A 24-year-old man shot on Banff Avenue in the city’s south end on Tuesday has died.
-
City of Ottawa giving away free wood chips from storm cleanup
The city of Ottawa is giving out wood chips made from tree debris recovered after May’s major thunderstorm.
Barrie
-
Private vehicle sale turns into regrettable experience for Barrie man
Barrie man Adam Parker talks about his disappointing experience privately selling his vehicle after the potential buyer drove off with it during a test drive.
-
Private aviation group touches down at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport
Chartright Air Group will offer on-site customs, check-in services and aircraft maintenance at its new 34,000-square-foot hangar.
-
Collision involving car and dump truck near Shelburne sends one person to hospital
One person has been injured in a collision west of Shelburne Thursday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Arrest made in stabbing at University of Waterloo residence
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing Wednesday night at a University of Waterloo residence.
-
Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
-
Cambridge musical spotlights autism and the man behind Alice and Wonderland
The musical works of a Cambridge mother and daughter return to the stage this week.
London
-
Western Mustangs mourn passing of Coach Jason Kenemy
The Western University Mustangs are mourning the sudden loss of Coach Jason “KJ” Kenemy Thursday.
-
Foodland fire in Dorchester
Dorchester residents will have to make a longer drive to pick up groceries.
-
100 'Brick-shaped objects' seized at Blue Water Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Blue Water Bridge between Sarnia, Ont. and Port Huron, MI have intercepted 100 brick-shaped objects suspected to be cocaine.
Windsor
-
Windsor man discovers $100,000 lotto win with old unclaimed ticket
A Windsor man found out he had won $100,000 when he went online to check his unclaimed tickets.
-
$61 million in illegal cannabis seized from production sites in Kingsville
Essex County OPP say police have seized more than $61 million worth of illegal cannabis from two production sites in Kingsville.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' has died at age 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of 'The Godfather' and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper 'Brian's Song' and the casino boss in 'Las Vegas,' has died. He was 82.
Montreal
-
Quebec enters seventh wave of COVID-19
As Quebec enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, the province's health minister says the situation is 'under control for the moment' but is urging residents to be vigilant.
-
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
-
Supreme Court refuses to hear Pierre Karl Peladeau's challenge against his sister
The Supreme Court of Canada is refusing to hear the challenge by Pierre Karl Péladeau and his brother, Érik Péladeau, in a case concerning their father's inheritance against their sister, Anne-Marie Péladeau.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry issues RCMP new subpoena for information
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has issued a new subpoena to the RCMP, following concerns the federal police force has withheld documents related to the deaths of 22 people.
-
Urban Indigenous health centre coming to Halifax
A new health care centre is opening in Halifax on Friday to help promote urban Indigenous wellness.
-
More Nova Scotians eligible for fourth COVID-19 shot
Eligibility for second COVID-19 booster shots has expanded in Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg Transit gets $478 million in government funds
Winnipeg’s transit system is getting an overhaul, including electric buses, a new garage, and a complete redesign of the city’s transit network.
-
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
-
Suspicious death of Manitoba man now ruled a homicide: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP said what they once were investigating as a suspicious death has now been deemed a homicide.
Calgary
-
3 victims rushed to hospital after Stoney Trail crash
Three people were injured in a crash on Stoney Trail N.E. on Thursday morning.
-
'Can't just kick me out': Indigenous woman alleges major oilsands company banned her for smudging
An Indigenous woman from Calgary says she feels discriminated against by her former employer after she was suspended from the property and for smudging, while the company says workers' lodges are smoke-free including for ceremonial smoking.
-
Grizzly bear relocated from Canmore after bluff charging someone
A grizzly bear that reportedly 'bluff charged' a person in the Canmore area recently has been relocated.
Edmonton
-
Worker killed at Suncor site in northern Alberta
A worker is dead after an incident at the Suncor Base Plant Mine north of Fort McMurray, Alta., Thursday morning.
-
Live weather updates: Risk of severe thunderstorms, potential for tornadoes
With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Josh Classen and Cory Edel will keep you updated throughout the day here.
-
Oilers unveil new, but classic, jerseys
The Oilers are going back to the original royal blue and orange look the team wore during the '80s dynasty.
Vancouver
-
'Devastating disease' that impacts young children could be treated with cancer drug: B.C. research
Researchers out of the University of British Columbia have found that an existing cancer drug could be used to treat muscular dystrophy.
-
'Significant amount of cash' found in Port Coquitlam, Mounties looking for owner
Mounties are hoping to return a "significant amount of cash" found in Port Coquitlam to its rightful owner.
-
2.64M B.C. drivers still waiting for gas rebate announced in March
Millions of drivers are still waiting for their rebate cheques issued when gas prices reached record highs in British Columbia, and although prices continue to climb, they shouldn't expect anything more in the mail.
Politics
-
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
-
Ousting of U.K. PM Boris Johnson won't affect ties with Canada, trade talks
The Canadian government says it is business as usual with the U.K. despite the dramatic ousting of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson by his party.
-
Assembly of First Nations chiefs vote for financial audit at its annual gathering
Delegates at the Assembly of First Nations agreed to a forensic review of its finances dating back at least a decade in a resolution that says a serious problem exists within the assembly that is causing 'reputational harm.'
Health
-
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
-
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
-
How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital
A British man's overdose on vitamin D is a cautionary tale for people who are considering adding supplements to their lives, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
Sci-Tech
-
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbit
NASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
-
Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion
Hackers claim to have obtained a trove of data on 1 billion Chinese from a Shanghai police database in a leak that, if confirmed, could be one of the largest data breaches in history.
-
World's largest waterlily identified as new species
An enormous waterlily in London's Royal Botanic Gardens has been discovered to belong to an entirely new species, after 177 years in the gardens' herbarium.
Entertainment
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | James Caan, whose roles included 'The Godfather,' has died at age 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of 'The Godfather' and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper 'Brian's Song' and the casino boss in 'Las Vegas,' has died. He was 82.
-
Canadian rock icon Randy Bachman returns home with long-lost guitar
His famous guitar was stolen almost 46 years ago, but on Wednesday rock legend Randy Bachman finally brought the prized instrument home.
-
Ex-'Cheer' star Harris gets 12 years for seeking photos, sex from minors
A federal judge Wednesday sentenced Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series 'Cheer,' to 12 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions.
Business
-
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
-
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.
-
2.64M B.C. drivers still waiting for gas rebate announced in March
Millions of drivers are still waiting for their rebate cheques issued when gas prices reached record highs in British Columbia, and although prices continue to climb, they shouldn't expect anything more in the mail.
Lifestyle
-
How to find cheaper flights this year as airfares soar
For those who remain undeterred by the daunting lines and flight delays at Canadian airports, questions remain about how to save money on air travel amid mounting fuel costs and inflation.
-
Unclaimed $15M lottery ticket sold last August in B.C. set to expire
Someone in British Columbia could be sitting on a lottery ticket worth a whopping $15 million – but there's only a few weeks left to claim the jackpot.
-
Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus
Thousands of revellers erupted in celebration Wednesday as the traditional 'chupinazo' firework was ignited to start the San Fermin bull-run festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports
-
Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon before semifinal with injury
Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon a day before he was supposed to play in the semifinals because of a torn abdominal muscle.
-
WNBA's Brittney Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
American basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
-
Oilers unveil new, but classic, jerseys
The Oilers are going back to the original royal blue and orange look the team wore during the '80s dynasty.
Autos
-
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.
-
Auto sales down 11.5 per cent in June from a year earlier
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 11.5 per cent in June compared with a year earlier as supply challenges persist.
-
2.64M B.C. drivers still waiting for gas rebate announced in March
Millions of drivers are still waiting for their rebate cheques issued when gas prices reached record highs in British Columbia, and although prices continue to climb, they shouldn't expect anything more in the mail.