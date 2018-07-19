

CTVNews.ca Staff





Two employees of a Toronto-area Tim Hortons were attacked by a woman who climbed through the restaurant’s drive-thru window, police say.

Video of the incident in Brampton, Ont., shows a woman pulling on one employee’s hair and punching her while another employee tries to pull her away.

“It is pretty shocking for that individual to be attacked while they’re just doing their day-to-day duties,” Peel Region police Const. Danny Marttini told CTV Toronto.

The woman had entered the McVean Drive restaurant early Sunday morning hoping to use its washroom, even though the restaurant had closed its doors for the night.

Police say Leliqua Clarke, 21, has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of breaking and entering.

The employee who was attacked is a pregnant 25-year-old woman. She and her 20-year-old male colleague were both treated for minor injuries.

A Tim Hortons spokesperson describes the attack as “completely unacceptable by any standards.”

“Nobody comes to work expecting to be treated this way,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Two bars have been installed across the drive-thru window since Sunday in an attempt by the restaurant’s owner to prevent any other customers from climbing through it.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Austin Delaney