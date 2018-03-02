Assault at Richmond, B.C. library 'unrelated' to presentation: police
Video from the meeting shows a man speaking with the woman when he suddenly lunges forward, kicking her in the stomach before fleeing the scene on foot.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, March 2, 2018 9:36AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 2, 2018 7:03PM EST
Police in Richmond, B.C., have located a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged assault on a library worker.
The incident occurred during a community meeting on Wednesday about a proposed 40-unit temporary housing project to help the city's homeless.
Richmond RCMP says the incident was “unrelated to the community presentation being held at the library that evening” and that it was “not racially or ethnically motivated.”
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- N.S. fisherman robbed of $1,200 of lobster while visiting son with cancer
- Winnipeg police chief 'disappointed' by Tina Fontaine verdict
- Family, forced apart due to lack of shelters, finally reunited
- Alberta man found guilty of killing family appealing conviction, sentence
- Chanie Wenjack's sister evokes Downie's memory at opening of Indigenous school