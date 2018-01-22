

The Canadian Press





WINDSOR, Ont. -- A man is facing charges after allegedly forcing his way into a Windsor, Ont., home, shooting a man and then biting him on the nose.

Windsor police say officers went to the home early Saturday to investigate a report of a shooting and were told by family members that two men were fighting inside.

They say the officers found two men fighting in a bathroom.

Investigators say a 49-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg and a bite on his nose, while a 32-year-old man was arrested.

They say family members said the accused -- also a relative -- broke into the home, shot the 46-year-old and then bit him on the nose when he started to struggle.

A Windsor man is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering a death threat, break and enter and numerous firearm-related offences.