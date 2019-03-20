

Dave Phillips says people from coast to coast have already been experiencing spring or summer weather.

“We’re seeing record-warm temperatures on the first day of spring in the west,” he told CTV News Channel.

Environment Canada recorded that 42 record highs were posted around B.C. on Tuesday, while 26 were recorded on Monday. But the unseasonable warmth should end on Friday.

Phillips added that the Maritimes will be experiencing similar weather soon enough.

“The only area that is not enjoying the kind of spring-like weather is up in Iqaluit,” Phillips said, noting it was around - 25 degrees Celsius in Nunavut’s capital on Wednesday.

But he said in the Yukon and Northwest Territories “spring has sprung.” However, Phillips had a warning for people thinking that all cold weather has ended.

“We all know, as Canadians, we can’t necessarily write the final chapter on the snow and the cold,” he lamented. “This is season -- the fickle, fitful spring -- where there’s three days of spring [and then] a return of winter for a moment.”

'WHAT NATURE GIVETH, IT ALSO TAKETH AWAY'

But Phillips said any snowfall was likely to be more of a dusting. He noted that between 10 to 20 per cent of Canada’s annual snowfall occurs after the first day of spring.

“But what nature giveth, it also taketh away, because we don’t even have to shovel it,” he said, noting spring rains would melt away new snow. “Nature can look after that for us.”

He said for the next few weeks, Canadians will be subjected to “back and forth, yo-yo kind of weather.”

Based on Environment Canada’s models, Phillips said it’s a “warmer than normal spring overall.” This is compared to last year’s spring season, which he said seemed to miss the transition period common that time of year.

“We went from slush to sweat,” he said.

With files from The Canadian Press