OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that in addition to opening up the applications for large employers impacted by the current economic downturn to access multi-million dollar loans, landlords will soon be able to apply for the commercial rent relief program with the promise of a quick turnaround on funding.

The launch of these new programs come as more and more activities are being restarted and businesses are moving out of hibernation and into plotting out their business plans amid the new normal.

“This is not without its challenges, people need help getting back on their feet. Your business matters to your employees and to your community. In fact, it matters to our whole economy,” Trudeau said.

LARGE FIRMS OFFERED BIG LOANS

Ahead of Trudeau’s address, Finance Minister Bill Morneau offered new details on the promised multi-million dollar loan program.

Called the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF), big companies across most sectors will now be able to apply to access millions in additional liquidity to keep their operations going and avoid bankruptcy.

The program is intended to be a short-term offering until these firms can access traditional market financing, the government said Wednesday.

Eligible companies are those who can demonstrate having a “significant impact” on the Canadian economy, by having a large workforce or operation in Canada, and commit to keeping their domestic business activities alive with the assistance of the loan.

As already announced, eligible companies have annual revenues of $300 million or higher and are seeking loans of $60 million or more. Businesses in the financial sector are not eligible, nor are any firms convicted of tax evasion in the past.

The loans are being offered for the next 12 months, and the size of each loan offered will vary on a case-by-case basis dependent on a businesses’ need.

The application process includes a non-disclosure agreement and companies can apply as long as the “current economic situation persists.”

The large loans come with a series of uniform terms and conditions that Morneau said are aimed at protecting Canadian taxpayers.

This includes agreeing to allow the government to take an ownership stake in publicly-traded companies. If not publicly-traded, then companies will have to put a up cash equivalent to ensure that existing lenders share in the risk.

In all cases, these companies will need to agree to a strict limit on their ability to issue dividend payments, executive compensation and share buy-backs.

Big businesses looking to secure this financial assistance also need to sign attestations committing to report annually on how their operations are supporting environmental sustainability and national climate goals.

The program is being delivered through a subsidiary of the Canada Development Investment Corporations.

Loans will be provided in tranches over the next year. The duration for the unsecured part of the loan will be five years, while the secured amount can be paid back at any time without penalty.

COMMERICAL RENT AID COMING SOON

Trudeau said that the application portal for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance Program, will open on May 25.

The program is aimed at helping smaller businesses cover their rents between April and June, and despite June rent due just days after the application portal is set to open, Trudeau is promising applicants will “receive your relief quickly.”

Commercial property owners are being offered forgivable loans to cover 50 per cent of three monthly rent payments. The loans will be forgiven if the property owner agrees to reduce eligible businesses’ rent by at least 75 per cent for the three months.

But because this program—established as a cost-sharing program with the provinces and territories—requires landlords agreeing to buy-in, it’s yet to be seen how many property owners may participate, but Trudeau had a message for them Wednesday: “If you’re a landlord, and you and your tenant are eligible, please apply.”

'PLEASE REHIRE'

These financial aid programs are part of the government's ongoing push to encourage employers to bring their employees back on the payroll, after two months of job losses prompted by the pandemic.

Between March and April approximately three million Canadians lost their jobs, and the unemployment rate has soared to 13 per cent, the second highest unemployment rate on record, according to Statistics Canada.

The public health measures that have been in place over the last two months to slow the spread of COVID-19 have included asking people to stay home as much as possible and ordering businesses to close.

Now, with the pandemic curve flattening across the country, those restrictions are starting to be cautiously loosened, but in many cases that does not mean a return to business as usual.

Last week, as part of the effort to kick-start the economic rebound, the government announced that the 75 per cent wage subsidy on employee salaries was being extended to the end of August.

On Tuesday the government also offered up interest-free loans of up to $40,000 to a wider range of business owners who may also need help when it comes to contending with fewer customers or a heightened need for disease control measures, such as plexiglass barriers and face masks.

“To employers looking to start up again, please rehire your workers,” Trudeau said on Tuesday.