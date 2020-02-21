TORONTO -- The risk of contracting new coronavirus in an eastern Ontario city where evacuees from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have just arrived is “extremely low,” according to the area’s chief medical officer who sought to reassure concerned residents.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, made the comments during a scrum with reporters in Cornwall, Ont., located approximately 100 kilometres southwest of Ottawa, where 129 cruise ship evacuees arrived Friday morning.

“We do believe that the risk of coronavirus 2019, the COVID virus, was low, extremely low in Canada, and the fact that these individuals are here does not increase that risk,” he stressed.

The 129 passengers were transported on buses to Cornwall’s NAV Centre, a large hotel and conference centre, for a 14-day quarantine where they will be monitored for signs they have contracted COVID-19. The bus trip followed an 11-hour flight from Tokyo Haneda International Airport that landed at Canadian Forces Base Trenton at 2 a.m. EDT.

The evacuees had been under quarantine on the Princess Diamond cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan since early February due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus on the vessel.

Upon landing at CFB Trenton, passenger Lolita Wiesner said in a Facebook post that medics came aboard the plane to check their temperatures and serve them food. She said border officials came on next and returned their passports, which they had collected from them when they left the cruise ship.

A few hours later, the repatriated passengers boarded coach buses for a nearly three-hour drive east to the NAV Centre.

Passenger Kate Bedding said she was happy to be back in Canada after a “long journey.” The Port Dover, Ont. woman has already settled in to her room in Cornwall to begin her two-week quarantine.

“I think every Canadian who travels, when they come back home, it’s a wonderful feeling and this one is particularly wonderful,” she told CTV News Channel on Friday.

Bedding said they were spaced out on the plane and she was able to sleep because she had three seats to herself.

“The medics did check on us a couple of times to make sure we felt alright. Took our temperatures, made sure we were still in the good range,” she said.

When they arrived at the base in Trenton, Bedding said the passengers erupted in loud applause. They were then greeted by Red Cross workers, border officials, and a large sign with the words “Welcome home” on it.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said there’s a possibility that some evacuees who continue to test negative for the virus and don’t develop any symptoms will be allowed to leave the quarantine before two weeks have passed. However, she said that will be determined on a case-by-case basis by the chief public health officer of Canada.

Roumeliotis, however, said that it was his understanding that only some medical and flight personnel who travelled with the evacuees on the flight would be eligible to leave the quarantine earlier than 14 days.

“As far as I’m concerned, people who were on the cruise will have to stay here for 14 days,” he told reporters.

Bedding said they haven’t been told they might be allowed to leave earlier, but she said she hopes that will be the case. As for whether she’s concerned about contracting the virus during her stay in Cornwall, Bedding said not at all.

“I have been healthy ever since the start of this trip and I still feel great and I’m really not worried about having the virus or catching the virus here,” she said.

The cruise ship carrying approximately 3,700 people became the site of the largest outbreak outside of China with more than 600 confirmed cases of the virus. Of the 256 Canadian passengers on the Princess Diamond, 47 tested positive for COVID-19 and were taken to local hospitals in Japan for further treatment.

Canadian health officials said anyone who contracted the virus or who exhibited symptoms of the illness would not be allowed on the chartered flight home.

On Friday morning, Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne tweeted that 129 passengers were being transported by bus to Cornwall. Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement said the passengers range in age from 20 to 80 with the majority being over the age of 60.

The mayor said NAV Centre workers have been busy preparing for the evacuees’ arrival and police and paramedics are being briefed regularly.

“Everyone knows the plan and are ready,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

CTV News’ Todd Battis reported there were concerns in the community about the sudden arrival of evacuees from Japan. He said the mayor has said residents were worried they weren’t being given enough information about who would be arriving and how long they would stay in Cornwall.

Battis said he’s heard that a few restaurants in town are closing down for a period while the evacuees are there.

Roumeliotis acknowledged there were fears about the virus in the city, but he said authorities were taking all of the necessary precautions to prevent any further spread.

“I’m not concerned at all that there will be any danger or risk to other guests at the NAV Centre or the area around us,” he said.

The doctor explained that NAV Centre staff would not be working in the building where the quarantined individuals are being held and said that only Public Health Agency of Canada staff, military members, and Red Cross volunteers would be in contact with them.

When asked why the government chose Cornwall as a location to house cruise ship passengers, Roumeliotis said it was because CFB Trenton was full and because the NAV Centre has accommodated large groups of other evacuees in the past.

As cruise ship passengers begin another round of quarantine, hundreds of other Canadians and their families being housed at CFB Trenton are preparing to be released from their own separate quarantine on Friday. Those Canadians were evacuated from Wuhan, China, the city of 11 million where the outbreak emerged, on Canadian and American government flights earlier in February. Another group of Canadians evacuated from Wuhan on a second chartered plane that arrived a few days after the first will stay at the base until the end of their quarantine.

On Thursday, Hajdu confirmed that none of those evacuees had developed any symptoms of the illness during their two-week stay at the base.

The end of the quarantine is welcome news for Mike Schellenberg who has been in isolation at the base with his wife and one-year-old son.

“It’s just kind of like one really long day with a few naps in the middle. It seems like all the days are condensed into one,” he said of his time at the base.

Schellenberg said, when he gets out, he’s looking forward to eating some good Italian or Korean food and spending time with his family in Kitchener, Ont.