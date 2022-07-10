Artifacts from 1800s unearthed on Parliament Hill during Centre Block renovations

Artifacts from 1800s unearthed on Parliament Hill during Centre Block renovations

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

This is what doomed Elon Musk's Twitter deal

When Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter almost 90 days ago, the world — and financial markets — looked different. Wall Street and Corporate America's mood has changed since then and unsurprisingly, Musk wants out.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social