ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Wildfires in the Prairies having impact on air quality in several provinces

By The Canadian Press

Published

A man walks along the St. Lawrence River in front of the Old Port of Montreal on Friday, June 6, 2025. Smoke from the wildfires in the Canadian Prairies is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in the Greater Montreal region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.