ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Trump's threats against Canada could reduce visits to border peace garden

By The Canadian Press

Published

The International Peace Garden is shown near Boissevain, Man., on Monday, July 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.