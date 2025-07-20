ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

‘That’s pure lie,’ Islanders say as P.E.I. ranks last in happiness poll

By Maria Sarrouh

Published

A waterfront boardwalk in Charlottetown is pictured.
A waterfront area in Charlottetown, P.E.I., is pictured. (Source: Leo Carter/CTV News Atlantic)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.