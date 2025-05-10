ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Survivor holds cautious hope amid claims new Pope mishandled clergy abuse allegations

By The Canadian Press

Published

Gemma Hickey presents a list of 95 statements, or theses, of a manifesto by survivors of clergy abuse in front of the Palace of the Holy Office in Rome, just outside Vatican City, in a Tuesday, May 6, 2025, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Gemma Hickey, *MANDATORY CREDIT*


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.