ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

'Sense of closure': Court weighs sentence for ex-priest who abused Nunavut children

By The Canadian Press

Published

Eric Dejaeger leaves an Iqaluit courtroom on Jan. 20, 2011. A Nunavut judge is hearing sentencing arguments for Dejaeger, a former Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing several Inuit children decades ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Windeyer


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.