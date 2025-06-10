ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Quebec government will not appeal court ruling scrapping out-of-province tuition hike

By The Canadian Press

Published

McGill University in Montreal is seen on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.