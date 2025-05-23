ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Picking buffaloberries and electric fences: how wildlife is being managed ahead of G7

By The Canadian Press

Published

A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta, June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.