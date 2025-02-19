ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Ottawa purchases 500,000 bird flu vaccine doses to help protect people most at risk

By The Canadian Press

Published

Chickens are seen at a poultry farm in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.