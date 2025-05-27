ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

King Charles III touches on U.S.-Canada relations as he delivers throne speech. Live updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Updated

Published

Playing null of undefined
LIVE: Special coverage: King Charles presents the speech from the throne

LIVE: Special coverage: King Charles presents the speech from the throne

Political panel previews throne speech and the Royals' role in Canadian sovereignty

Political panel previews throne speech and the Royals' role in Canadian sovereignty

What does King Charles's trip mean for Canada's relationship with the Crown?

What does King Charles's trip mean for Canada's relationship with the Crown?

‘Diplomatic balancing act’: King Charles's visit a reminder of Canadian identity

‘Diplomatic balancing act’: King Charles's visit a reminder of Canadian identity

Canadians celebrate the arrival of King Charles, Queen Camilla

Canadians celebrate the arrival of King Charles, Queen Camilla

Full arrival: Pilot honors royals, holds up standard after King Charles and Queen Camilla land

Full arrival: Pilot honors royals, holds up standard after King Charles and Queen Camilla land



















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.