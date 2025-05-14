ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Inuit village in Quebec’s Far North facing ‘severe’ water distribution challenges

By The Canadian Press

Published

A sled is hooked up to a snowmobile on the ice near Inukjuak, Que. Thursday, May 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.