ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Here comes the MPP: Ontario bill could let politicians perform weddings

By The Canadian Press

Published

MPP for Perth-Wellington Matthew Rae, and his wife Meghan Thomson pose for a photo on their wedding day with Bill Walker, right, former MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound, who acted as their officiant, in a Sept. 21, 2024, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Laurie Thomson


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.