Ex-priest sentenced to six years for sex abuse of Nunavut children

By The Canadian Press

Published

Defrocked Catholic priest Eric Dejaeger leaves an Iqaluit courtroom on Jan. 20, 2011, after his first appearance for six child sexual abuse charges in Igloolik, Nunavut, dating back to the 1970s. Dejaeger was arrested in 2023 in Kingston, Ont., and charged with additional sex offences dating back more than four decades. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Windeyer


















