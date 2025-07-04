ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Driver rescued from flipped vehicle after 24 hours down Yukon highway embankment

By The Canadian Press

Published

The Yukon River and downtown Whitehorse, Yukon, on Monday, June 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas (Mike Thomas/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.