ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Contractors, police at odds in Newfoundland as search for 'backhoe bandits' continues

By The Canadian Press

Published

Photographer Marc Woodall supplied this image of the aftermath of an ATM theft from a bank in Carbonear, N.L., aided by stolen excavators, seen here in this photo from Thursday Jan. 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Marc Woodall


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.