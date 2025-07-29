ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Cleanup underway in Saskatchewan village devastated by wildfire in June

By The Canadian Press

Published

Volunteer firefighters from Davidson, Sask., load up their truck at the Provincial Wildfire Center in Prince Albert, Sask., on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.