Canada

Ceremony organized for RCAF pilot killed in Cape Breton crash while training in 1944

By The Canadian Press

Published

A twin-engined Avro Anson V, the type of aircraft Pilot Officer Bill Bennet was flying on Aug. 6, 1944, when he was killed in a crash in western Cape Breton, is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Canadian Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa (Mandatory Credit)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.