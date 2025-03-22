ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canadian Cory Johnston stands second after first day of Bassmaster Classic

By The Canadian Press

Published

Cory Johnston, of Cavan, Ont. is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-James Overstreet, Bass Anglers Sportsman Society **MANDATORY CREDIT**


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.