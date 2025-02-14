ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Canada's least wanted man: A family's long and lonely fight to bring their son home from Syria

By Avery Haines

Published

W5: Our Son, the Terror Suspect | Part One W5's Avery Haines speaks to the family of Jack Letts, a Canadian accused of being a member of ISIS, about their fight to free him from jail.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.