ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

British Columbians told to avoid coast, after Russia quake triggers tsunami advisory

By The Canadian Press

Published

A tsunami advisory sign is seen near Wickaninish Beach at Pacific Rim National Park near Tofino, B.C., on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.