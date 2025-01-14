Canada

B.C. starvation death inquest hears victim's emaciated state, poor living conditions

By The Canadian Press

Published

Florence Girard weighed just 55 pounds when she died in a shocking case of neglect that saw her caregiver criminally convicted.




































