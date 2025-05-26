Canada

B.C. man sentenced on drug, firearm charges triggered by silencers found at airport

By The Canadian Press

Published

A patch is seen on the shoulder of a Canada Border Services Agency officer's uniform in Tsawwassen, B.C., Dec. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.