Arrest made in kidnapping of president of Cora's president
Police released this computer sketch of the suspect in the Cora president kidnapping back in March 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, September 4, 2018 9:44AM EDT
LAVAL, Que. -- Quebec provincial police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with the alleged kidnapping of the president of the Cora Group breakfast chain.
Police say an arrest warrant for Paul Zaidan was executed early today related to the disappearance of Nicholas Tsouflidis in March 2017.
Tsouflidis was kidnapped at gunpoint from his Mirabel home, north of Montreal, and a passerby found the bound businessman alive in a ditch in Laval several hours later.
Police spokesman Stephane Tremblay says there could be more arrests in the coming days or weeks following an investigation that spanned several months.
Police have said previously their probe demonstrated Tsouflidis was nabbed in an effort to obtain a ransom and that the incident was not linked in any way to organized crime.
Zaidan could appear in court later today or Wednesday at a courthouse just north of Montreal on charges including kidnapping and unlawful confinement.
Tsouflidis is the youngest son of founder Cora Mussely Tsouflidou, who founded the Cora chain.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- An unpleasant-smelling summer for an iconic Nova Scotia tourist town
- Ontario man killed in riding lawnmower rollover
- Police looking for tips after Ont. cat tossed from car, died
- Arrest made in kidnapping of president of Cora's president
- Quebec shelter to welcome sex workers looking to escape the trade