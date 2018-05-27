Arrest made in fatal beating of Ottawa librarian
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 9:40PM EDT
Ottawa police have made an arrest in the brutal daytime beating of a 59-year-old librarian.
More to come…
Update: One man is in custody in relation to the homicide of Elisabeth Salm on May 24th. He was arrested this afternoon and is expected to appear in court tomorrow morning. More information will be released at that time.— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) May 27, 2018
