Toronto police have charged a man after investigating a heated exchange at a ferry terminal as a suspected hate-motivated crime.

A video was posted on Facebook earlier this week that showed a confrontation at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal in Toronto between a man and a family that included women wearing head scarves.

In the video, a man can be heard demanding to know where the family is from, and saying they can’t "ask me a question in my (expletive) province."

Police alleged in a statement released Friday that the man repeatedly yelled at two men and assaulted and threated one man and assaulted the other man.

Lombray Ball, 50, of Toronto has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault and threatening death. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

None of the allegations have been proven in a court of law.