OTTAWA -- The man who police say was allegedly armed when he was arrested near the residence of the Governor General in Ottawa this morning is an active member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

CTV News has confirmed the suspect has been identified as Corey Hurren of Bowsman, Man. He is a Canadian Ranger.

The RCMP has not released the identity of the man as charges are pending, but said he is "currently in custody and is being interviewed." Mounties have confirmed that the man is a member of the Canadian military.

The RCMP said the individual was allegedly able to gain access to the grounds of 1 Sussex Drive at 6:30 a.m. when he allegedly crashed a truck into the pedestrian gate. He proceeded on foot to an on-site greenhouse, where he was “rapidly contained by RCMP members who were on patrol in the area,” according to a statement from the RCMP.

Police dispatched the emergency response team shortly after 7 a.m. and the man was arrested and brought in for questioning shortly before 8:30 a.m. The RCMP said the man was arrested “without incident.”

''Thanks to the swift and diligent actions of our employees, the incident that unfolded earlier this morning on the grounds of Rideau Hall was quickly and safely resolved,” said RCMP Assistant Commissioner Bernadine Chapman, commanding officer of the National Division, in a news release..

“I wish to commend the incredible efforts of all RCMP members who responded to this incident and acknowledge the contributions of all our employees and our Ottawa Police Service partners that supported this response. I am extremely proud of the courage, professionalism and collaboration that occurred and undoubtedly ensured the successful resolution of this event.'

In a statement to CTV News, the Department of National Defence said CAF “is collaborating closely with the RCMP.”

“As the RCMP is the lead investigative body for this matter, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time,” the statement reads.

Ottawa Police tweeted a request that residents avoid the area early Thursday morning, but weren’t clear on the details of the operation.

Police confirmed Governor General Julie Payette was not at her residence. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family are staying on the same grounds at Rideau Cottage but were also absent at the time of the incident.

A police robot was seen conducting a search of the four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck with Manitoba license plates that is stopped on the driveway leading from the street entrance to the doors of Rideau Hall. The truck’s airbags have been deployed and there is damage to the front gates of the grounds.

The RCMP said its deployment of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive (CBRNE) to the truck was a “precaution.”

There appeared to be boxes and a black garbage bag in the back seats of the truck and an orange cooler sitting on the front passenger seat filled with ice packs.

A sniffer dog was also seen scanning the area.

