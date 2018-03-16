

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A 19-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a deadly stabbing has been arrested in Regina.

Tyrel Munroe, who also goes by the surname Peequaqat, was arrested in a home in Regina on Thursday evening.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday in connection with the death of Bailey Anderson, 21, who died in hospital on Tuesday after being stabbed in a home in Moose Jaw, Sask. earlier that day.

Moose Jaw police described Munroe as “armed and dangerous” and warned the public against approaching him when they issued the warrant.

Munroe and the victim were known to each other and were involved in an alleged altercation before the stabbing, according to police.

On Thursday, a 25-year-old woman police named a person of interest in the case turned herself in. Kristen Desjarlais was arrested on outstanding warrants unrelated to the stabbing. It’s unclear if Desjarlais knew Munroe or the victim.

Munroe was wanted for second-degree murder and breach of probation before he was arrested. He will appear in court in Regina on Friday before he’s remanded into custody in Moose Jaw early next week.

None of the allegations has been tested in court.

With files from CTV Regina