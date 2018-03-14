

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Moose Jaw, Sask., have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man in connection to a deadly stabbing.

Tyrel Munroe, 19, is considered “armed and dangerous.” He also goes by the surname Peequaqat and police believe he has connections to Regina.

Police say officers were called to an incident at a home on Tuesday in Moose Jaw where they found an injured man who later died in hospital. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Bailey Anderson.

Police say Munroe and Bailey knew each other and were allegedly involved in an altercation that lead up to the stabbing.

Police are treating the incident as a homicide and Munroe is wanted for second-degree murder and breach of probation.

Moose Jaw Police are also searching for a second person of interest in connection to the case Kristen Desjarlais, 25. Police say it remains unclear if Desjarlais and Muroe are together. Desjarlais, who is not facing any charges, has existing warrants out for her arrest.

Anyone with information should contact authorities.