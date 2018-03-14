'Armed and dangerous': Moose Jaw police issue Canada-wide warrant for suspect accused in murder
Moose Jaw police are searching for Tyrel Munroe (left) and Kristen Desjarlais in relation to a homicide on March 13, 2018. (Supplied: Moose Jaw Police Service)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, March 14, 2018 4:19PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 14, 2018 4:24PM EDT
Police in Moose Jaw, Sask., have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man in connection to a deadly stabbing.
Tyrel Munroe, 19, is considered “armed and dangerous.” He also goes by the surname Peequaqat and police believe he has connections to Regina.
Police say officers were called to an incident at a home on Tuesday in Moose Jaw where they found an injured man who later died in hospital. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Bailey Anderson.
Police say Munroe and Bailey knew each other and were allegedly involved in an altercation that lead up to the stabbing.
Police are treating the incident as a homicide and Munroe is wanted for second-degree murder and breach of probation.
Moose Jaw Police are also searching for a second person of interest in connection to the case Kristen Desjarlais, 25. Police say it remains unclear if Desjarlais and Muroe are together. Desjarlais, who is not facing any charges, has existing warrants out for her arrest.
Anyone with information should contact authorities.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Lights out, flights grounded as storm lashes Atlantic region
- Daughter of woman killed by Indigenous activists pleads for truth
- Ontario man accused of defrauding eight Syrian refugee families: police
- Saskatchewan sets legal age for cannabis at 19, bans drug-impaired driving
- Mark Smich appeals first-degree murder conviction for killing Laura Babcock