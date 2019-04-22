

CTVNews.ca Staff





An area southwest of Biggar, Sask. has been evacuated following an 'out-of-control' grass fire.

The local RCMP is advising residents of Biggar, about 93 kilometres west of Saskatoon in central Saskatchewan, to avoid the southwest area as fire crews battle the fire.

The blaze is in the area between highways 4 and 51, as well as Tower and Duperow roads.

Officials say residents in Biggar have not yet been advised to evacuate but have been told to be prepared to immediately leave the town if neccessary.

Police say anyone attempting to leave the area should obey all instructions from emergency personnel.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Biggar is not the only area in Saskatchewan to be hit with brush fires as dry conditions and strong winds sweep the province.

Just after 2 p.m., firefighters from several communities were called to a blaze about 31 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, where a fire began along the banks of the South Saskatchewan River.

Later in the day, another fire began directly north of Saskatoon, where crews dealt with a blaze outside Warman, Sask.

This all comes two days after a brush fire 16 kilometres west of Saskatoon claimed at least three homes.

With files from CTV Saskatoon’s Saron Fanel