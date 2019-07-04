

CTVNews.ca Staff





As California was hit with its largest earthquake in decades, it might seem like a good time to make sure you’re prepared for such a disaster -- especially if you live on Canada’s West Coast.

According to the City of Vancouver, residents are expected to be able to survive without services for at least 72 hours following a disaster.

Among several items, the city adds a kit should include the following:

battery-powered radio

flashlight

gloves

whistle

medications

There should also be 12 litres of water per person and enough food to last three days.

The kit should be placed by the front door or in an easily-accessible area. The water should bottled and be stored in a cool, dark area of your home.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Southern California on Thursday, damaging several homes and causing at least five fires. As of Thursday evening, there were no reported injuries.

The U.S. is not the only area that needs to be prepared for an earthquake, however. According to a 2015 seismic hazard map, Vancouver Island and parts of the British Columbia coastline are considered a high risk. Parts of the Yukon and along the Quebec/U.S. border are also considered to be an elevated risk.