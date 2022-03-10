With gas prices in Canada reaching record highs and expected to climb further still, many Canadians have made adjustments to their lives in order to reduce costs.

The average gas price in Canada climbed to $1.87 per litre on Thursday morning, up from $1.66 per litre last week, according to the gas price tracking website GasBuddy.com.

Meanwhile, parts of British Columbia are seeing prices exceed $2 per litre and experts expect parts of Quebec will see similar prices this week.

With these rising costs, Canadians are naturally looking to cut corners in order to save a buck, whether it be taking a walk or bike ride instead of a drive for errands, or keeping trips to a minimum altogether.

Have you made adjustments to your routine to save on gas? Have you changed your March Break plans because of gas prices? CTVNews.ca would like to hear from you.

Email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and contact information, as well as some details about your situation.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.

With files from The Canadian Press