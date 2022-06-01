Are guns illegal in Canada? Key questions answered
Canada's government introduced legislation on Monday to implement a national freeze on the sale and purchase of handguns as part of a gun control package that would also limit magazine capacities and ban some toys that look like guns.
The new legislation comes just a week after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in their classroom in Uvalde, Texas.
Here are key details about Canada's gun control laws:
ARE GUNS ILLEGAL IN CANADA?
No. Canada has much stricter gun laws than the United States, but Canadians are allowed to own firearms providing they have a license. Restricted or prohibited firearms, like handguns, must also be registered.
Canadians must be over 18 and pass a firearms safety course to hold a license, which is renewed every five years.
Children aged 12-17 can get a minor's license, allowing them to borrow non-restricted firearms like most rifles or shotguns for hunting or shooting competitions, and buy ammunition.
Exceptions may be made for under-12s, including indigenous children, who need to hunt to sustain themselves and their families.
Indigenous people who engage in traditional hunting practices may not need to take a firearms safety course if it is too far away or expensive. Instead they can ask for alternative certification based on a recommendation from a community elder confirming they have necessary firearms knowledge.
Canada banned the sale and use of around 1,500 models of assault weapons, like the AR-15 rifle, two years ago in the wake of a mass shooting in Portapique, Nova Scotia.
HOW MANY GUNS ARE IN CANADA?
The number of registered handguns in Canada increased by 71 per cent between 2010 and 2020, reaching approximately 1.1 million, according to the federal government.
A 2017 Small Arms Survey estimated there were 12.7 million firearms in civilian possession in Canada, and there are an estimated 34.7 firearms per 100 people.
WHERE IS GUN OWNERSHIP CONCENTRATED?
According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police more than 2.2 million people held gun licenses in 2020.
Most of those were in Ontario and Quebec, the two most densely populated provinces, followed by the western provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.
A 2019 Angus Reid survey found most guns in Canada are found in rural areas and used for hunting and recreational shooting.
HOW MANY PEOPLE DIE FROM GUN VIOLENCE IN CANADA?
Canada's rate of firearm homicides is 0.5 per 100,000 people, versus the United States' rate of 4.12, the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) said in a 2021 analysis.
HOW MANY MASS SHOOTINGS HAS CANADA HAD RECENTLY?
1989 - 14 women engineering students were killed in their classroom at the Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal, Quebec.
1992 - four professors were shot and killed by a colleague at Concordia University, Montreal.
2006 - a gunman killed one woman and injured 19 other people in a shooting at Dawson College in Montreal.
2016 - a teen killed four people in La Loche, Saskatchewan.
2017 - six Muslim men were killed in a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City.
2020 - a gunman driving a fake police car shot 13 people and killed another nine in a fire he set in Portapique, Nova Scotia.
IS THERE OPPOSITION TO STRICTER GUN CONTROL?
A March 2021 survey by polling firm Leger found 66 per cent of respondents said there should be stricter gun control in Canada.
Gun rights advocates oppose the latest measures. The Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights called the new legislation a "massive sucker punch."
Alberta's chief firearms officer Teri Bryant said the government's proposed freeze on handgun sales would be an "enormous intrusion" into property rights and private lives and dubbed it "virtue signaling" by the government.
She called for hiring more firearms officers to ensure more prompt and thorough vetting instead.
(Reporting by Nia Williams)
____
Do you have any questions about the new firearms regulations?
CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians with any questions.
Tell us what you’d like to know when it comes to the new rules.
To submit your question, email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca with your name, location and question. Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters
The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.
Majority of Canadians want Queen to apologize for residential schools: survey
According to a new survey, Canadians are divided about the country's ties to the British throne, but largely think Queen Elizabeth should apologize for Canada's residential school system.
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
New credit card class action allows Canadian businesses to claim rebates of up to $5,000
Businesses in Canada may be eligible to claim hundreds of dollars in credit card processing fees following a multimillion-dollar class action settlement with Visa and Mastercard.
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
Downton Abbey castle once 'a retreat and a haven' for Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was once a guest at the elegant Highclere Castle that served as the backdrop of the hit television series Downton Abbey.
'Health care over handcuffs': B.C. first to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports another drop in ICU count, 24 more COVID-19 deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 receiving care in intensive care units across the province.
-
Here are 11 ridings in Ontario to watch on election day
With election day around the corner, local races across Ontario are heating up.
-
Toronto police rescue eight people after boat flips over in Lake Ontario
Police are investigating after a boat with multiple people inside flipped over near Toronto’s Port Lands.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
-
Eastern Ontario mayor suggests mandatory generators for grocery stores, gas stations
The mayor of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., east of Ottawa, says he’d like to see that essential businesses are built with generators, in case of another major power outage like the one caused on May 21.
-
Victims identified in head-on crash that killed three people southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
Barrie
-
-
Hydro poles downed by lightning in Springwater
Winds expected to gust up to 90 km/h, heavy rain, thunder and lightning lit up the dawn as the storm raced across Central Ontario Wednesday.
-
Thunderstorm watch for Orillia
Meteorologists say conditions in Orillia and northern region are favourable for severe thunderstorms that could bring wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
-
Horwath, Schreiner making stops in area day before election
With the Ontario provincial election just one day away, two party leaders will be coming to the area as part of one last campaign push.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studies
As the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
London
-
Gas shortage across Shell stations in southern Ontario
If you’ve attempted to fill up your gas tank at a Shell station lately you may have noticed some pumps have run dry.
-
Warehouse fire in south London
Emergency crews were on scene of a blaze in south London late Tuesday night.
-
Fire crews tackle blaze at east London Pizza Hut Tuesday
The London Fire Department responded to a fire at a Pizza Hut restaurant located in the city’s east end late Tuesday afternoon.
Windsor
-
3 charged on Walpole Island First Nation after police seize $100K worth of drugs, stolen property
Ontario Provincial Police have charged three people after seizing drugs and stolen property from a home on Walpole Island First Nation.
-
Risk of thunderstorms in Windsor-Essex as two-day heat warning comes to an end
As Environment Canada's two-day heat warning in Windsor-Essex comes to and end, the region will face a risk of thunderstorms for most of the day.
-
Shell gas stations in Windsor, Ont. out of regular fuel Tuesday
The pumps have run dry at a number of Shell gas stations in Windsor.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier accused of stoking immigration fears, lacking empathy toward newcomers
Quebec's premier is being accused of stoking fears about newcomers after he gave a recent speech warning the province risks turning into Louisiana if it doesn't have more control over immigration.
-
Another cheque if re-elected: Legault accused of trying to 'buy the election'
The Parti Quebecois is accusing Quebec Premier Francois Legault of trying to 'buy the next election' with another round of payments for Quebecers.
-
Processing of immigration applications longer in Quebec than other provinces: IDQ
If Quebec Premier Francois Legault wants to take immigration powers away from the federal government, he should tell Ottawa about long delays related to permanent residency applications, says the IDQ.
Atlantic
-
Experts expect bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada
The prevalence of ticks that can carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than ever in much of Canada this year, researchers say.
-
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
-
N.B. RCMP release sketches of suspects in alleged attempted abduction, assault
Sketches of two people who are believed to be involved with an alleged assault and attempted abduction incident near Saint-Quentin and Bathurst last week have been released by Chaleur Region RCMP.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices rise once again in Manitoba
Manitobans should brace themselves for the next time they head to the pumps, as gas prices have risen once again in the province.
-
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
Parts of Manitoba received more than 60 mm of rain over the last few days
The start of the week saw heavy rainfall and strong winds touch down in southern Manitoba, with parts of the province receiving more than 60 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.
Calgary
-
Woman dies after being pinned under SUV in Calgary as boyfriend suffers medical episode
A woman has died after her boyfriend suffered a medical episode, suspected by police to be the result of drug use, that led to her being pinned under their crossover SUV in downtown Calgary.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
-
More reports of apparent mail tampering and missing gift cards
Two Calgary families say they have received cards in the mail in recent weeks that appear to have been sliced open, the gift cards sent by families now missing.
Edmonton
-
Canadian Transportation Agency to say Wednesday whether Flair gets to keep licence
Either a green light to Flair Airlines to keep flying or an order to ground all aircraft is expected from the Canadian Transportation Agency on Wednesday.
-
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in Colorado
Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Vancouver
-
Facebook Marketplace seller pepper sprayed by suspects in caught-on-camera robbery
Port Moody police are investigating a daytime robbery that was caught on camera this week after someone selling a pair of shoes through Facebook Marketplace was pepper sprayed by two young men.
-
Text alerts about toxic drugs now being sent in B.C. health authority
A B.C. health authority is the first in the province to launch a text-alert system to warn residents about toxic drug supplies.
-
Sea-to-Sky transit workers vote to reject deal, special mediator appointed
The union representing transit workers on a months-long strike in B.C.'s Sea-to-Sky region says a special mediator has been appointed after members voted to reject a tentative deal that had been recommended by their bargaining committee.
Politics
-
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
-
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
-
Government failing disabled veterans with delays, long wait times: AG
The federal government is failing to keep its promise to care for veterans, Canada's auditor general declared on Tuesday as she called for a real plan to ensure ill and injured ex-soldiers aren't forced to wait months and years for the support they need.
Health
-
Changing our DNA: 'The age of human therapeutic gene editing is here'
In his Harvard lab, geneticist David Liu and his team have invented new ways to repair mutated genes that are less damaging to DNA than prior technologies. One of his lab's innovations is called a base editor, which he used last year to cure progeria in mice.
-
More than 550 monkeypox cases have been reported in 30 countries, WHO official says
The World Health Organization is now counting more than 550 monkeypox cases worldwide, the group's technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said Tuesday on CNN International.
-
Experts expect bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada
The prevalence of ticks that can carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than ever in much of Canada this year, researchers say.
Sci-Tech
-
Telescopes reveal why Neptune is more blue than Uranus
Neptune and Uranus are so similar that scientists sometimes refer to the distant, icy planets as planetary twins. But these ice giants have one big difference: their colour. New space and ground-based telescope observations have revealed what's behind this difference in tone.
-
Great whites may have doomed the biggest shark that ever lived, fossil teeth reveal
Megalodon, the giant shark that lived more than 23 million years ago and was inspiration for the movie 'The Meg,' was almost four times bigger than the great white shark that cruises our oceans today.
-
Researchers detect numerous supermassive black holes inside of dying galaxies in our local universe
Supermassive black holes may have the power to 'quench' star formation in their galaxies, according to a new study that detected numerous supermassive black holes from early on in our local universe's life.
Entertainment
-
Jurors continue deliberations in sexual assault trial of Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard
Jurors are to continue their deliberations today in the sexual assault trial of Jacob Hoggard, the lead singer of the Canadian band Hedley.
-
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
-
This is what jurors weren't allowed to hear in Jacob Hoggard's sex-assault trial
Here is some of the information Jurors were barred from hearing during trial in order to protect their impartiality.
Business
-
New credit card class action allows Canadian businesses to claim rebates of up to $5,000
Businesses in Canada may be eligible to claim hundreds of dollars in credit card processing fees following a multimillion-dollar class action settlement with Visa and Mastercard.
-
Ukraine war blamed for fuel hikes in South Africa, continent
South Africans are feeling the bite of fuel price increases as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine and the rise in the Brent crude oil price.
-
U.S. stocks, crude prices, resume upward trajectory
U.S. markets rose modestly ahead of the opening bell Wednesday and the price for a barrel of oil resumed an upward trajectory after the European Union this week blocked most oil imports from Russia.
Lifestyle
-
CDC adds three island destinations to 'high' risk category for travel
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added three island destinations to its 'high' risk category for travellers on Tuesday. Anguilla, Jamaica and Turks and Caicos Islands were all moved to Level 3, or 'high' risk for COVID-19.
-
Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
-
'You want to be on his team': 85-year-old Winnipegger dominating pickleball court
Six years ago, Ed Reinholdt didn’t even know what pickleball was. Now, the 85-year-old Winnipegger takes to the court three times a week, and he is often competing and beating people half his age.
Sports
-
Dustin Johnson defies PGA Tour and joins Saudi-funded series
Three months after declaring he was 'fully committed' to the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson is among 42 players in the field for next week's LIV Golf Invitational, which offers a US$25 million in prize money that's backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.
-
Macron 'sad and sorry' after Champions League final chaos
French President Emmanuel Macron and government members said they are "sad and sorry" for 2,700 Liverpool fans who had a ticket but couldn't get into the stadium amid disorder and chaos at the Champions League final in Paris, where Liverpool lost to Real Madrid 1-0.
-
Quebecor CEO says plans for Senators to play games in Quebec City halted
Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau says the death of former Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has ended conversations between the team and his company about the Senators potentially playing games in Quebec City.
Autos
-
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
-
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin finally got the win he has coveted for the last 17 years, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest, and perhaps wildest, Coca-Cola 600 in history.
-
Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
Sergio Perez rebounded from the Red Bull team orders one week ago to pick up the win Sunday in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.